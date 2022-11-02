The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Global analysis shows where fishing vessels turn off their identification devices

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Data from the shipboard Automatic Identification System (AIS) can provide information about global fishing activity, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. Fishing vessels may disable their AIS devices, but a new analysis identifies intentional disabling events in commercial fisheries and shows that, while some disabling events may be for legitimate reasons, others appear to be attempts to conceal illegal activities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221102141349.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version