Global analysis shows where fishing vessels turn off their identification devices

Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022

Data from the shipboard Automatic Identification System (AIS) can provide information about global fishing activity, including illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. Fishing vessels may disable their AIS devices, but a new analysis identifies intentional disabling events in commercial fisheries and shows that, while some disabling events may be for legitimate reasons, others appear to be attempts to conceal illegal activities.

