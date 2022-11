Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 01 November 2022 19:19 Hits: 0

A new study helps bring the incredible color and pattern variation in butterflies into focus. The results align with a growing body of evidence that suggests butterfly-wing diversity really boils down to just a few simple ingredients in an ancient recipe that's stood the test of time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221101151940.htm