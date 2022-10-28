The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new research. It's the first study to positively correlate hybridization in any species with landscape changes caused by humans, and the first to examine this relationship across an entire species' range -- spanning almost all of western North America.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221028111624.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version