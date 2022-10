Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 16:39 Hits: 6

Based on new analyses of satellite data, scientists have found that hydrologic conditions that increase flash drought risk occur more often than current models predict. The research also shows that incorporating how plants change soil structures can improve Earth system models.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221027123936.htm