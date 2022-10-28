The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Safe, sustainable photo-on-demand synthesis of polypeptide precursors: Promising 'building blocks' for new functional materials

Animals such as spiders make fibers which are strong and elastic. These fibers have a polypeptide structure and serve as inspiration for research into the development of functional materials. Alpha-amino acid N-Carboxyanhydrides (NCAs) are precursors for artificial polypeptides, however they are difficult to produce. Using the photo-on-demand method that they previously developed, a research group has synthesized NCA in a safe, inexpensive and simple manner from chloroform and amino acid.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221028111637.htm

