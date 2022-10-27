Study shows hazardous herbicide chemical goes airborne

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022

"Dicamba drift" -- the movement of the herbicide dicamba off crops through the atmosphere -- can result in unintentional damage to neighboring plants. To prevent dicamba drift, other chemicals, typically amines, are mixed with dicamba to "lock" it in place and prevent it from volatilizing, or turning into a vapor that more easily moves in the atmosphere. Amines can negatively affect human and environmental health.

