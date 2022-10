Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022

Rising costs and irregular supply could be the impetus for a shift towards cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency finds. For the first time ever, global demand for every fossil fuel will exhibit a peak or plateau in the coming decades.

