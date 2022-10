Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:56 Hits: 0

New research refines our understanding of the chemical traces that act as the rain's fingerprint. The work is crucial for understanding the Earth's water cycle, especially as it undergoes rapid change due to global warming, deforestation and other environmental catastrophes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221025165655.htm