Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:57 Hits: 0

Plastics used in home furnishings and constructions materials could be replaced with a new kind of wood-based degradable plastic with semi-structural strength. Unlike thermoplastic, the material can be broken down without harm to the environment, researchers have reported.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221025165700.htm