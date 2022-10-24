The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Insects contribute to atmospheric electricity

By measuring the electrical fields near swarming honeybees, researchers have discovered that insects can produce as much atmospheric electric charge as a thunderstorm cloud. This type of electricity helps shape weather events, aids insects in finding food, and lifts spiders up in the air to migrate over large distances. The research demonstrates that living things can have an impact on atmospheric electricity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221024131048.htm

