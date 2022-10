Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 19:33 Hits: 0

New research analyzing pieces of the most ancient rocks on the planet adds some of the sharpest evidence yet that Earth's crust was pushing and pulling in a manner similar to modern plate tectonics at least 3.25 billion years ago. The study also provides the earliest proof of when the planet's magnetic north and south poles swapped places.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221024153358.htm