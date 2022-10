Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 15:56 Hits: 1

Progress roundup: Fewer Oklahomans are in prison, Cubans vote for same-sex marriage, and marine life gains protections in the Republic of Congo and Sri Lanka.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2022/1024/Better-laws-less-punishment-more-freedom-from-Cuba-to-Oklahoma?icid=rss