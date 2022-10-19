Amber fossils from Myanmar

Articles

Category: Climate

Myanmar, a country in Southeast Asia, is plagued by political and economic crises. The fall of a president, a military putsch and the crackdown on religious minorities have had an impact not only on life but also on research in the country. One area of research that has been particularly affected is research into fossils preserved in amber. Researchers have conducted a case study proving the negative impact political conflicts have on research. They examined scientific publications from the last three decades describing fossils in amber from Myanmar. Their results indicate that the increased research interest in Myanmar amber is explicitly linked to major political, legal and economic changes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221019111423.htm