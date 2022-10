Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 15:14 Hits: 2

In Star Trek, the Borg are a ruthless, hive-minded collective that assimilate other beings with the intent of taking over the galaxy. Here on nonfictional planet Earth, 'Borgs' are DNA packages that could help humans fight climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221019111440.htm