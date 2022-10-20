The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Smartphone data can help create global vegetation maps

Missing knowledge in the global distribution of plant traits could be filled with data from species identification apps. Researchers were able to demonstrate this based on data from the popular iNaturalist app. Supplemented with data on plant traits, iNaturalist input results in considerably more precise maps than previous approaches based on extrapolation from limited databases. Among other things, the new maps provide an improved basis for understanding plant-environment interactions and for Earth system modelling.

