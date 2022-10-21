Gel-like, radioactive tumor implant obliterates pancreatic cancer in mice

Category: Climate Hits: 2Biomedical engineers have demonstrated the most effective treatment for pancreatic cancer in mouse models ever recorded. While most mouse trials consider simply halting growth a success, the new treatment completely eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across several model types, including those considered the most difficult to treat. The approach combines traditional chemotherapy drugs with a new method for irradiating the tumor.
