Gel-like, radioactive tumor implant obliterates pancreatic cancer in mice

Biomedical engineers have demonstrated the most effective treatment for pancreatic cancer in mouse models ever recorded. While most mouse trials consider simply halting growth a success, the new treatment completely eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across several model types, including those considered the most difficult to treat. The approach combines traditional chemotherapy drugs with a new method for irradiating the tumor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020201434.htm

