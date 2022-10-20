The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Looking to move to a galaxy far, far away? Innovative system evaluates habitability of distant planets

The research framework developed, along with observational data from the Webb Space Telescope, will enable scientists to efficiently assess the atmospheres of many other planets without having to send a space crew to visit them physically. This will help us make informed decisions in the future about which planets are good candidates for human settlement and perhaps even to find life on those planets.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221020130251.htm

