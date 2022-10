Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 15:13 Hits: 3

Ancient trees -- those that are many hundreds, or even thousands, of years old -- play a vital role in biodiversity and ecosystem preservation by providing stability, strength, and protection to at-risk environments. A team of ecologists highlight the importance of preserving these monumental organisms and present a project initiative to ensure their protection and longevity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221019111332.htm