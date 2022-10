Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 18:24 Hits: 2

People with a disease characterized by lung scarring that has no obvious cause are more likely to die if they live in areas with higher levels of air pollution composed of chemicals associated with industrial sources and vehicular traffic, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221017142449.htm