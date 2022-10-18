The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Artificial intelligence answers the call for quail information

Category: Climate Hits: 3

When states want to gauge quail populations, the process can be grueling, time-consuming and expensive. It means spending hours in the field listening for calls. Or leaving a recording device in the field to catch what sounds are made -- only to spend hours later listening to that audio. Then, repeating this process until there's enough information to start making population estimates. But a new model aims to streamline this process. By using artificial intelligence to analyze terabytes of recordings for quail calls, the process gives wildlife managers the ability to gather the data they need in a matter of minutes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221018131139.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version