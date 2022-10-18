Artificial intelligence answers the call for quail information

Articles

When states want to gauge quail populations, the process can be grueling, time-consuming and expensive. It means spending hours in the field listening for calls. Or leaving a recording device in the field to catch what sounds are made -- only to spend hours later listening to that audio. Then, repeating this process until there's enough information to start making population estimates. But a new model aims to streamline this process. By using artificial intelligence to analyze terabytes of recordings for quail calls, the process gives wildlife managers the ability to gather the data they need in a matter of minutes.

