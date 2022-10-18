The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Mona Lisa effect: How eyespots deter predators that approach from different directions

Category: Climate Hits: 4

The eyespots of many prey animals deter predators from attacking, like those of the peacock butterfly. In a new study, researchers show that the configuration of eyespots have an impact on the prey's survival. The deterrent potential of eyespots is larger when they appear to look directly at a predatory chick. The most effective deterrent are concentric circles that subjectively appear to maintain eye contact regardless of the perspective from which they are approached.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221018131145.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version