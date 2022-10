Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 17:56 Hits: 3

Diseases that affect mitochondria -- specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to sustain life -- typically interfere with mitochondrial function, but in these two patients, mitochondria were hyperactive.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221014135630.htm