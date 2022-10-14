The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ecosystem-based fisheries management restores western Baltic fish stocks

Category: Climate Hits: 2

The first ecosystem model that covers the complete food web of the western Baltic Sea predicts how marine life in the region would react to different fisheries scenarios and additional human-induced stressors. The model simulations reveal that ecosystem-based fisheries management would restore stocks of commercially relevant fish species and the endangered harbor porpoise population. Marine life would become more resilient, and options for additional carbon sequestration would open up, a team of marine scientists explains in a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221014135647.htm

