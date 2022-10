Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 17:56 Hits: 4

A team has shown experimentally, that hoverflies migrating during the spring orientate north. In late spring earlier this year, a large-scale migration of insects arrived on the Isles of Scilly and mainland Cornwall. Species included many migratory butterflies and moths such as the Painted Lady and Hummingbird Hawkmoth, but the majority of the arrivals were Hoverflies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221014135650.htm