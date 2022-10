Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 17:56 Hits: 3

Models of sea level rise based on our understanding of how Earth's ice sheets respond to a warming atmosphere could be incorrect, a new study has found. This could have significant implications for future predictions of global sea level rise from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets.

