Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

New research in Zambia finds that children infected with HIV are significantly more likely to do worse in neurological assessments despite having well-controlled HIV disease, suggesting that they may struggle with cognitive and mental health issues. However, the research also indicates that early intervention -- in the form of better nutrition and antiretroviral therapies -- may help close the gap.

