Nuclear crossing guard for nuclear pore complex

New mechanism determined for passive transport of biomolecules through the nuclear pore complex of cells. Research can help guide the development of future therapeutics for human diseases such as cancer, viral infections, and neurodegenerative conditions. Supercomputers simulated large range of proteins in nuclear pore complex. Next steps of research include development of all-atom simulation that mimics more realistic, dense protein environment inside a living cell.

