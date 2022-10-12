Climate change is testing resilience of UK wheat yields

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 17:25 Hits: 3

Wheat yields in the UK have largely been resilient to varying weather over the past 30 years but the future security of our most widely grown food crop is uncertain due to climate change, say scientists. A research team has carried out an in-depth analysis of wheat yields and simultaneous meteorological conditions across the main agricultural areas of the country since 1990. They also investigated the potential effect of projected climate change on production in the coming decades.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221012132539.htm