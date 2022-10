Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 12:41 Hits: 3

A new study has found that even in remote, rarely visited national parks, the presence of even just a few humans impacts the activity of wildlife that live there. Nearly any level of human activity in a protected area like a national park can alter the behavior of animals there, the study found.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221013084103.htm