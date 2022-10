Articles

New research shows that a cold equatorial ocean current -- which provides a buffer for the Galápagos Islands against an otherwise warming Pacific Ocean -- has been getting stronger for decades. It's encouraging news, and another reason to safeguard this UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to researchers.

