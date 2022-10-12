Toward a fully edible sensor showing if frozen food has previously thawed

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

When you're standing in the frozen food aisle, it's nearly impossible to know whether that Salisbury steak has thawed and refrozen -- a process with potentially harmful consequences. So, researchers have now designed a food-grade device from edible materials, including table salt, red cabbage and beeswax, that lets you know. The proof-of-concept sensor provides a color readout when it's warmed above a specific temperature, which is tunable from -58 F to 32 F.

