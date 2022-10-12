The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Toward a fully edible sensor showing if frozen food has previously thawed

Category: Climate Hits: 1

When you're standing in the frozen food aisle, it's nearly impossible to know whether that Salisbury steak has thawed and refrozen -- a process with potentially harmful consequences. So, researchers have now designed a food-grade device from edible materials, including table salt, red cabbage and beeswax, that lets you know. The proof-of-concept sensor provides a color readout when it's warmed above a specific temperature, which is tunable from -58 F to 32 F.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221012103215.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version