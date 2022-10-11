Drought, not lack of 'working rivers', may have helped spur transition to steam power in Britain's industrial revolution

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Britain's transition from water power to coal-based steam power set the stage for the 19th century Industrial Revolution, which transformed much of Europe and North America into predominantly urban and industrialized societies. One long-held argument for this move 'away from the water' has been that Britain no longer had sufficient water resources to satisfy the increasing power demands of its textile mills.

