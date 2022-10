Articles

A new study has revealed that global warming has at least doubled the occurrence probability of extreme ocean warming events near Japan since the 2000s, which rarely occur in the preindustrial era. This study suggests that limiting global warming below 1.5°C is efficient to prevent record-high sea surface temperatures to be the new normal climate around Japan in the future.

