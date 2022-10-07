Green hydrogen: Faster progress with modern X-ray sources

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 15:21 Hits: 2

In order to produce green hydrogen, water can be split up via electrocatalysis, powered by renewable sources such as sun or wind. A review article shows how modern X-ray sources such as BESSY II can advance the development of suitable electrocatalysts. In particular, X-ray absorption spectroscopy can be used to determine the active states of catalytically active materials for the oxygen evolution reaction. This is an important contribution to developing efficient catalysts from inexpensive and widely available elements.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221007112108.htm