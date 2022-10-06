Shrine discovered with rituals never seen to take place before in an Egyptian temple

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 16:11 Hits: 1

Researchers recently published new findings from the excavations of the Berenike site, a Greco-Roman seaport in the Egyptian Eastern desert. The study results describes the excavation of a religious complex from the Late Roman Period (between the fourth and sixth centuries) with unprecedented discoveries linked to the presence of the Blemmyes, a nomadic people. Fifteen falcons, many of them headless and buried around a pedestal, point to a ritual performed by the Blemmyes people to their falcon god. The shrine, located at the Hellenistic-Roman seaport of Berenike, contains a curious inscription prohibiting the boiling of animal heads inside the shrine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221006121140.htm