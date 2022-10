Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:28 Hits: 2

Growing nutritious, protein-dense microalgae in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems -- particularly along the coasts of the Global South -- could help increase food production by more than 50% and feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221006162844.htm