Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 19:12 Hits: 0

A simple two-carbon compound may have been a crucial player in the evolution of metabolism before the advent of cells, according to a new study. The finding potentially sheds light on the earliest stages of prebiotic biochemistry, and suggests how ATP came to be the universal energy carrier of all cellular life today.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221004151228.htm