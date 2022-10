Articles

Published on Monday, 03 October 2022

Researchers have found that eddies at the edges of subtropical ocean gyres deliver nutrients that sustain the phytoplankton within the gyres. The findings answer a longstanding question about how these microbes are able to survive.

