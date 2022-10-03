The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

La Niña winters could keep on coming

Forecasters are predicting a 'three-peat La Niña' this year. A recent study of ocean temperature patterns suggests that climate change could, in the short term, be favoring La Niñas. A La Niña winter tends to be cooler and wetter in the Pacific Northwest and hotter and drier in the U.S. Southwest. Other worldwide effects include drier conditions in East Africa, and rainier weather in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221003152155.htm

