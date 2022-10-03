La Niña winters could keep on coming

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 19:21 Hits: 1

Forecasters are predicting a 'three-peat La Niña' this year. A recent study of ocean temperature patterns suggests that climate change could, in the short term, be favoring La Niñas. A La Niña winter tends to be cooler and wetter in the Pacific Northwest and hotter and drier in the U.S. Southwest. Other worldwide effects include drier conditions in East Africa, and rainier weather in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

