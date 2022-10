Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 19:53 Hits: 2

Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest-ever hurricanes making landfall in the U.S., comes after an era of major coastal development. But Florida has also ramped up preparedness.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/0929/Florida-has-invested-in-resilience.-Hurricane-Ian-is-a-sobering-test?icid=rss