Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School found that Fecal Microbiota Transplant (FMT) using capsules containing freeze-dried microbes taken orally has similar safety and effectiveness to colonoscopic administration of liquid FMT for treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI).

