Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 17:33 Hits: 1

A team of scientists has developed a system that uses carbon dioxide, CO2, to produce biodegradable plastics, or bioplastics, that could replace the nondegradable plastics used today. The research addresses two challenges: the accumulation of nondegradable plastics and the remediation of greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220929133327.htm