No environmental justice, no positive peace -- and vice versa

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 13:48 Hits: 0

Peace and environmental sustainability -- two lofty but vital goals for all countries -- are known to be intrinsically related, according to new research. However, researchers still tend to investigate them separately, and, when they are viewed together, it is often with broad strokes, with little examination into the nuances of either peace or environmental sustainability. A team of researchers has explored the nuances and found that elements of environmental performance are more strongly associated with positive peace, which involves equitable resource distribution, than with negative peace, which is the absence of military violence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220928094801.htm