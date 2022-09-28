The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

No environmental justice, no positive peace -- and vice versa

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Peace and environmental sustainability -- two lofty but vital goals for all countries -- are known to be intrinsically related, according to new research. However, researchers still tend to investigate them separately, and, when they are viewed together, it is often with broad strokes, with little examination into the nuances of either peace or environmental sustainability. A team of researchers has explored the nuances and found that elements of environmental performance are more strongly associated with positive peace, which involves equitable resource distribution, than with negative peace, which is the absence of military violence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220928094801.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version