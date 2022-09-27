The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Catalytic process with lignin could enable 100% sustainable aviation fuel

An underutilized natural resource could be just what the airline industry needs to curb carbon emissions. Researchers report success in using lignin as a path toward a drop-in 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Lignin makes up the rigid parts of the cell walls of plants. Other parts of plants are used for biofuels, but lignin has been largely overlooked because of the difficulties in breaking it down chemically and converting it into useful products.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220927125101.htm

