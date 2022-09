Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 17:34 Hits: 0

Researchers have devised a method to determine the impact of climate change on the supply and variability of local renewable energy. An increase in unusual weather patterns related to climate change means the demand for power and the availability of solar, hydro and wind energy can all become more variable.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220927133410.htm