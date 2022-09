Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 17:34 Hits: 0

Trapped inside the shoreline of a bay, the resonant interactions of a tsunami with regular waves can prolong the tsunami disturbance. For the 2021 magnitude 7 Acapulco, Mexico earthquake and tsunami, edge waves in the bay and the short continental shelf also had a surprisingly significant effect on the tsunami's duration, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220927133413.htm