New study shows transmission of epigenetic memory across multiple generations

Changing the epigenetic marks on chromosomes leads to altered gene expression in offspring and in grandoffspring, demonstrating 'transgenerational epigenetic inheritance.' Without altering the genetic code in the DNA, epigenetic modifications can change how genes are expressed, affecting an organism's health and development. The once radical idea that such changes in gene expression can be inherited now has a growing body of evidence behind it, but the mechanisms involved remain poorly understood.

