Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 00:07 Hits: 4

It was the money that grew on trees. Said to be a gift from the gods, cacao for the ancient Maya was considered sacred, used not only as currency, but in special ceremonies and religious rituals. It's the progenitor plant of chocolate, and notions of luxury are embedded in its lore.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220926200718.htm