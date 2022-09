Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 00:07 Hits: 4

In a discovery with wide-ranging implications, researchers recently announced that uniformly charged macromolecules -- or molecules, such as proteins or DNA, that contain a large number of atoms all with the same electrical charge -- can self-assemble into very large structures. This finding upends our understanding of how some of life's basic structures are built.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220926200722.htm