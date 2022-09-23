The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It may already be too late to meet UN genetic diversity target, but new findings could guide conservation efforts

Climate change and habitat destruction may have already caused the loss of more than one-tenth of the world's terrestrial genetic diversity, according to new research. This means that it may already be too late to meet the United Nations' proposed target, announced last year, of protecting 90 percent of genetic diversity for every species by 2030, and that we have to act fast to prevent further losses.

